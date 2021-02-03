OT buzzer beater! Bender comes up clutch for Harding in thrilling win over Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding girls basketball team defeated Canfield, 53-52 Wednesday in overtime thanks to Kamarah Bender’s last-second three-point basket.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

The contest was tight throughout, tied both at halftime and the end of regulation. The overtime session belonged to Bender, who hit a big three-pointer to start OT, then another at the as time expired. The Raiders trailed by two with seconds left, when Makaila Powell found Bender in the corner for the game winner.

“I was like woah, that just went in,” said Bender. “It’s pretty big, I’m pretty excited as you can tell. We’re going to take this and keep rolling, and we’re used to it to keep pushing for tournament time, and we’re going to ball hard.”

Bender finished with a game-high 24 points. Makaila Powell had 9 points, and Faith Burch chipped in 8 for the Raiders.

Canfield was paced by Abby Muckleroy with a team-high 15 points, while Alyssa Dill had 10.

With the win, Harding improves to 12-1 on the season. Canfield drops to 9-7 overall.