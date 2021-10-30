OSU’s Teague unavailable to play vs. Penn State

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will field a relatively healthy roster vs. Penn State Saturday night.

OSU will play without veteran running back Master Teague for a second straight week, despite Coach Ryan Day’s optimism Teague could return. Day also said this week fellow running back Marcus Crowley will be out “a long time” following an injury at practice.

Receiver Julian Fleming is cleared to play, despite nursing injuries through the season. Fleming, a Pennsylvania native, was the nation’s top-ranked recruit two years ago and chose OSU over Penn State.

Unavailable