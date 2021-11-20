OSU’s Master Teague available to play vs. Michigan State

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Master Teague III #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nearly all of Ohio State’s expected starters are listed as available to play against Michigan State on Saturday, according to a release from the school.

The only exception to that is at kickoff returner where freshman Emeka Egbuka will not play.

Running back Master Teague is cleared to play, but OSU does lose some depth at two key defensive positions. Cornerback Sevyn Banks is listed as a game time decision, while linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will not play.

Game-time decision

Banks, Sevyn

Unavailable