OSU’s Justin Fields finishes 7th in Heisman trophy voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields finished seventh in this year’s voting for the Heisman trophy.
After finishing third in voting in 2019, Fields was a frontrunner for the award early this season. He started the season strong with 11 touchdown passes and just 11 incompletions in Ohio State’s first three games. But Fields’ performance dropped off in recent weeks, throwing three interceptions against Indiana and two last week against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship game.
In six games, Fields has recorded 15 touchdowns and 1,521 yards passing (72.6 completion percentage), along with five interceptions.
The four finalists are headlined by Alabama teammates QB Mac Jones and WR DeVonta Smith. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence and Florida QB Kyle Trask round out the group of this year’s Heisman finalists.
The Heisman trophy will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony, with the pandemic forcing the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.
