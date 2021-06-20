OSU swimmer makes men’s Olympic team; first to do so in 65 years

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 14: Hunter Armstrong of the United States reacts in a semifinal heat for the Men’s 100m backstroke during Day Two of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 14, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A rising Ohio State University junior is heading to Toyko.

Hunter Armstrong, a member of the OSU’s men’s swimming team, has been named to the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Armstrong, from Dover, Ohio, made the team in the 100m backstroke with a personal best time of 52.48, finishing second to 2016 gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who won by .15 seconds.

“We are so incredibly thrilled for Hunter and the opportunity he now has to represent the United States at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” Bill Dorenkott, Ohio State director of swimming and diving, said in a press release. “He is swimming extremely well and is within striking distance of the world record (51.97 set by Murphy in 2016). I think he will have some terrific Olympic Games swims.”

Armstrong is the first Ohio State male swimmer to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team in 65 years, or since the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, when Ford Kono, George Onekea, Yoshi Oyakawa, and Albert Wiggins represented Ohio State for the U.S.A.