COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University men’s tennis team has scored its outright 17th consecutive Big Ten title with a 7-0 win over Indiana Sunday.

The squad finished conference play undefeated with a 9-0 record and is 26-2 overall on the season.

Sunday’s match against the Hoosiers saw the Buckeyes win the doubles matches quickly, winning the point in 26 minutes. The singles matches saw the Buckeyes dominate as well, winning all six in straight sets.

Ohio State remains undefeated at home, improving to 17-0 with the win.

The Buckeyes now move on to the Big Ten Tournament in Indiana, where Ohio State is the number one seed. The team will play in the quarterfinals Friday at 9 a.m. against the winner of a match between Indiana and Penn State.

Sunday’s title marks the program’s 20th overall.