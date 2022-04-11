The press conference can be seen LIVE in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is speaking at a press conference Monday to discuss former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died Saturday.

Haskins, 24, was killed after being hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway in South Florida.

“The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process.” wrote Day on social media Saturday. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul and an infectious smile. The Ohio State community and our entire football program are heartbroken.”

Throughout the weekend, Haskins’ former Buckeye teammates and coaches shared condolences over social media while fans and students payed tribute at the Horseshoe.