OSU Head Coach Ryan Day speaks to media as fall camp continues

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Christian Yelich hit two home runs and took over the major league lead with 39, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Yelich homered in the first inning for the second straight game. The first of his four hits came on a sinker by Dario Agrazal (2-3), and he sent it 408 feet into the bleachers in left. He also hit a solo homer in the first inning against the Cubs on Sunday. In the ninth inning, Yelich crushed a slider from Geoff Hartlieb 425 feet onto the river walk beyond right field to make the score 9-6.