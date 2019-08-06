OSU Head Coach Ryan Day speaks to media as fall camp continues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OSU head coach Ryan Day met with reporters following practice Tuesday morning, the 5th workout of the Buckeyes’ fall camp. Here’s some highlights of what Day covered Tuesday:
- Day offered condolences to the families of those killed in the shootings in Dayton and El Paso this past weekend. Day and his wife recently launched a new fund with the Nationwide Childrens Hospiltal to support young people with mental health disorders.
- Day did not offer much of an update on the starting quarterback role, saying it’s too early to say who will emerge as the starter. But if you judge by practice reps, Justin Fields continues to take nearly all the first team reps.
- Tuesday was an impressive day for the defense. Day says they picked off four passes, two by safety Josh Proctor.
- As they’re currently lining up at practice, Brandon Bowen is slotted at right tackle. Rutgers transfer Jonah Jackson is at left guard. 5-star freshman Harry Miller took snaps as the 2nd team center. Nicolas Petit-Frere will compete for time at tackle–Day says he’s added 20 pounds since his arrival at OSU last year.
- Day says they’re still seeking a backup running back to take reps with JK Dobbins. Demario McCall is taking 2nd team reps at practice at Day says McCall has to go out and earn that spot during training camp. After Dobbins and McCall, OSU is very inexperienced at running back.