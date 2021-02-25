Ohio State looking to change contribution model for football season tickets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State says it is eliminating the annual contribution for nearly 14,000 football season-ticket locations for the 2022 season and are replacing it with a per-seat contribution.

According to a release from the university, the elimination of some annual contributions as well as the opportunity to purchase gameday tickets will be possible due to changes through the Buckeye Club, which is the fundraising arm of Ohio State’s athletic department.

“The Buckeye Club’s transition – to a per-seat contribution (PSC) model – will benefit fans and season ticket holders by providing greater access to season tickets, more opportunities to increase the number of season tickets per person and a wider range of seating options. This transition will also modernize an outdated and fragmented model that is no longer able to generate the revenue needed to support the $29 million grant-in-aid costs for Ohio State student-athletes,” the release said.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees will vote later Thursday on changing the configuration of Ohio Stadium from two price zones to six and to assign the individual game and season-ticket pricing for the 2022 season.

The Buckeyes played home games last season without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their 2021 schedule includes seven home dates, and their 2022 schedule — when these changes would take effect — has eight. Season-ticket prices for 2022, which features games against Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, would range from $710 to $1,287.

The Board of Trustees will also be voting on a recommendation from the Department of Athletics for no price increases on season tickets for the 2021 season. If the recommendation is approved by the Board, this will be the second consecutive year that season tickets will not be increased.

According to OSU, the switch to a per-seat contribution model will include:

A majority of seats – just over 52% – will have an annual per seat contribution of $250 or less;

Nearly one-third of the current season-ticket holders will pay less for their same seats;

More than 14,000 season ticket locations will be available to the general public without an annual contribution beyond the cost of the tickets themselves; and

An equitable, level playing field will exist within the seating zones as everyone in the respective zones will have paid a per-seat contribution for their seat(s).

Under the new model, Ohio Stadium will be divided into six pricing zones. Each zone will have a different annual per-seat contribution and ticket price. The per-seat contribution will range from $0 to $1,500. Student season tickets will not require an annual contribution and will remain priced, for the 10th consecutive year, at $34 per game.

Premium seating areas (club seats, loges and suites) will not be subject to a per-seat contribution. Additionally, there are season-ticket holders who historically have not been required to pay an annual Buckeye Club contribution to qualify for tickets. These exceptions will no longer exist. Faculty and staff selecting seats in zones for which a per-seat contribution is required will continue to receive a 20% discount on the season ticket price as well as on the per-seat contribution.

“The Department of Athletics has explored modernizing its Buckeye Club model several times in the past 10 years and has implemented some changes, but all were within the framework of the outdated model. The PSC model is being used successfully by Power 5 peer schools around the country, and the department believes it can lower the total price of entry for many fans while also generating additional donations to fund student-athlete scholarships in all 36 sports,” the release reads.