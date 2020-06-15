OSU football players asked to sign COVID-19 waiver

The players have to sign a form acknowledging they were putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19

(CBS News) – Ohio State football players need to sign a form before the can play.

CBS Sports is reporting that the players have to sign a form acknowledging they were putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19 when they return for workouts this month, according to a waiver obtained by the Columbus Dispatch.

The form details health risks involved with workouts and other athletic activities. It also calls for the athletes to follow strict health and safety protocols implemented by the school.

It’s being referred to as the “Buckeye Pledge,” asking players to pledge to take responsibility for their own health ad help to stop the spread of COVID-19.