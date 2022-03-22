COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Spring practice for the Buckeyes continued Tuesday morning.

Ohio State football players returned at 8:30 a.m. for spring drills, followed by a press conference with coach Ryan Day, which can be seen in the video player above.

Day began his press conference by saying how proud he is of former OSU lineman Harry Miller for speaking out about his mental health battle. Day has talked about his own struggles with mental health in the past and established a culture of sharing emotions and providing the resources necessary to help his team.

“I just see the courage [it took] to go out and do that and you’re very vulnerable when you go out and do that,” Day said. “I’m proud that he was able to step out, ask for the help and then go do the work.”

Ohio State will hold its Pro Day on Wednesday for several Buckeyes, including receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave who will catch passes from OSU starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and former OSU quarterback Cardale Jones.

The third day of spring drills has given Day more of a window into how first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowle operates, which is a teaching-first approach as opposed to winning a drill or a down.

OSU opens the season Sept. 3 against Notre Dame.