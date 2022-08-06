BALTIMORE, Orioles (AP) – Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Mike Mussina, and Brooks Robinson addressed the team before the game.

Then the current Baltimore players added some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia.

Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh.