BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Félix Bautista held on through a dicey ninth to lift the Baltimore Orioles to a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ramón Urias singled home the game’s only run in the sixth after the Orioles squandered several chances earlier in the game.

That was enough for a Baltimore team that has emerged as a surprising postseason contender recently.

Kremer allowed four hits and struck out two. Mitch Keller allowed a run and eight hits.