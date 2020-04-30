Optimism for local play, but Little League World Series canceled

The Little League World Series has taken place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania every year dating back to 1947

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WKBN) – The 2020 Little League World Series has been canceled.

“We’re as disappointed as anyone,” says Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener.

The president of little league baseball made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying after consultation with the secretary of health, the governor and public health officials, it would be impossible to hold regional and world series tournaments.

Travel restrictions is one of the main obstacles facing the Little League World Series this summer, with complex immigration policies impacting teams from other countries. Keener said it would “irresponsible and impossible” to bring in teams from across the world.

There is hope for Little League baseball and softball on the local level. As individual states begin to reopen activities, Keener says there is optimism about restarting local Little League seasons, but that they will not conclude with a World Series tournament.

Local teams could compete and take part in district tournaments, and perhaps even sectional, or state tournaments.

“We’ll be back in 2021 bigger and better than ever,” says Keener.

The Little League World Series has taken place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania every year dating back to 1947.