CROMWELL, Connecticut (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak shot an opening-round 67 on Thursday at the Travelers Championship.

Kokrak sits at three-under after the first round and is currently tied for 15th.

The former Eagle posted just one bogey and recorded an eagle and two birdies.

Rory McIlroy and J.T. Poston are tied for the lead after shooting an 8-under, 62 in his first round on Thursday.

Kokrak will open second-round play on #10 with a tee time of 1:20 p.m. He is paired with Jim Herman and William McGirt.