HERSHEY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team is now one victory away from winning the second state title in program history.

The Golden Eagles, who have won 22 straight games, will face Homer Center in the PIAA Class 2A State Championship game on Thursday afternoon.

“It would mean so much,” admitted Kennedy Catholic head coach Justin Magestro. “You know, what we’ve talked about, our one lonely banner that’s up there that’s been there for 20 years and trying to give that banner some company. These kids have really unlike, you know, like all my other student-athletes have played for this program before. They’ve really worked so hard.”

Kennedy Catholic is now 25-4 on the season and is appearing in the state final for the fourth time in program history.

“Our coach always says like, this will make history and we only have one state championship for the girls and she needs a friend. So we got to get this gold,” said freshman Bella Magestro.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Kennedy Catholic senior Isabella Bianco, who will be playing her last game for the Eagles.

“Two weeks after we lost, we were right back in the gym working hard,” she said. “I think that ever since then, we’re ready to get back on the court and show everybody what we can really do, even though we felt a little short last year.”

The Golden Eagles won their lone title in 2001 and finished as the state runner-up in 1984 and 2022.

Just a year ago, Kennedy Catholic fell to Northumberland Christian, 66-54.

Homer Center enters the state final with a record of 24-7. The Wildcats are appearing in the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Thursday’s tipoff is set for noon at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. WKBN Sports Team 27 will have a crew on hand and will provide complete coverage on the WKBN app and also on air beginning at First News at 5 p.m.