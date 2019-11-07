One win away: Howland advances to state championship in dramatic fashion

BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland rallied past Lexington 3-2 in the Division II Boys Soccer State Semifinals at Barberton High School Wednesday night.



The Tigers advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history.

Austin Stassinis scred a pair of goals in the win, including the go-ahead tally late in the second half. Peter Lerakis tied the game with a goal in the second half.



Howland improves to 21-0-1 overall. The Tigers advance to face Tippecanioe in the Division II State Final Sunday at 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.



