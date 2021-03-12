One win away from McDonald’s 1st state championship; powerhouse Fort Loramie awaits

DAYTON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald is one win shy of claiming their first championship in program history. They’ll have to get by Fort Loramie, the top team in Division IV, who’s won 28 of 29 games this season.

Almost thirty years ago to the day, McDonald downed Fort Loramie (60-42) to advance to the program’s first title game.

On Thursday, the Blue Devils opened their State Semifinal contest 23-2 lead over Waterford before finishing off the Wildcats, 57-29. Molly Howard closed out the memorable day with a double-double (21 points, 12 rebounds).

Fort Loramie cruised past Convoy Crestview, 66-24, on Thursday morning. Dana Rose scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the opening half.

OHSAA High School Girls’ Basketball

Division IV State Championship Game

Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:45 am

McDonald (24-2) vs. Fort Loramie (28-1)

Last Meeting

March 15, 1991 – McDonald, 60-42 (State Semifinal)

Coach Barry Clute’s bunch outscored the Redskins 48-30 over the last three quarters to post a 60-42 win, sending McDonald to the state title tilt for the first time in program history. The Lady Devils shot 47.3% from the floor. Pam Vilk led the team with 18 points. Missy Badila and Jackie Hannon scored 14 and 12 points respectively.

Playoff Path to Title Game

McDonald Blue Devils

McDonald 57 Waterford 29 (State Semifinal)

McDonald 58 Shadyside 50 (Regional Final)

McDonald 57 Western Reserve 25 (Regional Semifinal)

McDonald 50 Newton Falls 28 (District Final)

McDonald 69 Springfield 42 (District Semifinal)

McDonald 96 Chalker 16 (Sectional Final)

McDonald 82 Warren JFK 11 (Sectional Semifinal)

Fort Loramie Redskins

Fort Loramie 66 Convoy Crestview 24 (State Semifinal)

Fort Loramie 61 Tri-Village 37 (Regional Final)

Fort Loramie 47 Minster 36 (Regional Semifinal)

Fort Loramie 50 Cincinnati Country Day 16 (District Final)

Fort Loramie 72 Jackson Center 12 (District Semifinal)

Fort Loramie 91 Ansonia 18 (Sectional Final)

Fort Loramie 74 Mississinawa Valley 7 (Sectional Semifinal)

Getting to know the Redskins

-In their 28-wins this season, Fort Loramie has held each of their opponents to less than 45-points. The only team that has been able to score over 45-points was Bath — the Redskins’ only setback (55-33) — on January 23.

-Fort Loramie (28-1) is led by their top two leading scorers, Dana Rose and Kenzie Hoelscher. Rose (Tiffin commit) is averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She is shooting 62.6% from the floor and 74.1% at the foul line (60-81). Hoelscher leads the Redskins in scoring with a 13.5 average. She’s making just under 80% of her free throws (79.7%, 47-59) and 57.7% of her field goal attempts. Kenzie will be attending Findlay in the fall to compete on the volleyball team. The team also features four other capable scorers who average over 5-points a contest.

-This year, the Redskins have crashed the glass on the offensive end to the tune of 12.8 boards per game to just 6.6. Fort Loramie shoots 35.7% from beyond the arc as a team. Opponents only make 20.6% (58-282).

-The Redskins have posted 20 or more wins in 11 of the past 13 seasons. During that span, Fort Loramie has been able to register a record of 303-56 (84.4%).

-Fort Loramie is 2-2 in the state title game, winning the championship in 2013 and then again in 2015.

-McDonald’s only trip to the state championship game came in 1991 after defeating the Redskins in their semifinal matchup.

Distance to Dayton

From Fort Loramie – just less than an hour traveling on I-75.

From McDonald – about 3 hours and 50 minutes.