One win away: Crestview punches ticket to state championship game

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview topped Toledo Ottawa Hills 4-2 in the Division III Boys Soccer State Semifinals at True-Lay Stadium at Port Clinton High School Wednesday night.

The Rebels are the first boys’ soccer team from Columbiana to advance to the state championship game.

Nick Novak notched a hat trick in the win for the Rebels.

Crestview got on the board just 3:58 into the first half. Ryan Emch scored on a header, giving the Rebels a 1-0 lead.

Will Berschback provided the equalizer for Ottawa Hills, scoring on a header with just under seven minutes left in the first half. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.

Ottawa Hills took a 2-1 lead in the second half on a goal by Sergei Fedorov.

But Crestview tied the game up a short time later on an Ottawa Hills own goal, which was credited to Nick Novak.

Novak added two more goals later in the second half, giving Crestview the lead for good.

Crestview improves to 21-1 on the season. The Rebels advance to face No. 3 Grandview Heights (15-4-2) in the Division III State Final on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lower.com Field in Columbus.

Toledo Ottawa Hills ends the campaign with a mark of 14-3-3.