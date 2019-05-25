One win away: Champion and Poland Softball have State Final Four in sight

AKRON/MASSILLON Ohio (WKBN) – Poland and Champion are both one victory away from a trip to the 2019 OHSAA Softball State Final Four.



Champion is seeking a third consecutive state title, and the sixth in the last nine years.



The Flashes will meet West Salem Northwestern in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday.



Champion is currently 27-0 following a 14-0 win over South Range in the Regional Semifinals.



The Huskies are 20-6 following a 4-0 win over Wellington in the Regional Semifinals.



The Division III Regional Final will begin Saturday at noon at Massillon Washington High School.



Meanwhile, Poland will meet Mantua Crestwood Saturday in the Division II Regional Final.



Poland has made four previous trips to state: 2012, 2011 (1st), 2010 (2nd), 2001 (2nd).



Fresh off an emotional come-from-behind win over Field, the Bulldogs enter the Regional Final with a perfect 23-0 record.



Crestwood checks in at 18-8. The Red Devils are making their longest tournament run since winning a state crown back in 2003.



Saturday’s first pitch has been moved up to 11AM at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.