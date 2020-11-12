Highlights: One win away: Cardinal Mooney soccer punches ticket to state championship game

The Cardinals are seeking the second state title in program history, having won it all back in 2002.

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney blanked Ottawa Hills 1-0 in the Division III Boys Soccer State Semifinals Wednesday night at Mansfield Senior High School.

Following a scoreless first half, the Cardinals got on the board on a Savvas Pizanias goal.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 16-2-4 overall. The Cardinals advance to face Cincinnati Mariemont (22-0) in the Division III State Championship game Saturday at 1 p.m. at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus.

The Cardinals are seeking the second state title in program history, having won it all back in 2002.