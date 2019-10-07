One Valley team ranked in AP Top 10, three others receiving votes in latest statewide poll

Just four teams were featured in the latest AP statewide high school football poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Just one Valley team was ranked in the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press statewide high school football poll.

Springfield is the lone area team in the Top 10, coming in at 3rd in Division VI.

Below is the complete poll, with Valley teams in bold.

DIVISION I

Mentor (19) Lakewood St. Edward

(tie) Euclid Fairfield (2) Powell Olentangy Liberty (1) Cincinnati Elder Toledo Whitmer Cincinnati St. Xavier Springboro Springfield

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington Central 21. Dublin Coffman 21. Cincinnati Colerain 16. Canton McKinley 16. Massillon Jackson 14.

DIVISION II

Massillon Washington (12) Cincinnati La Salle Akron Hoban (4) Toledo Central Catholic Cincinnati Turpin Whitehouse Anthony Wayne Avon Canal Winchester (1) Mayfield Cincinnati Winton Woods

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus St. Francis DeSales 23. Massillon Perry 17. Harrison 14.

DIVISION III

Chagrin Falls Kenston (16) Plain City Jonathan Alder (2) Columbus Bishop Hartley (1) New Philadelphia (3) Granville Trotwood-Madison Mansfield Streetsboro Wapakoneta Hamilton Badin

(tie) Dayton Chaminade Julienne

Others receiving 12 or more points: Aurora 28. Norwalk 21. Jackson 17. Steubenville 16. Franklin 12.

DIVISION IV

Cincinnati Wyoming (16) Perry (4) Newark Licking Valley Clarksville Clinton-Massie (1) Gallipolis Gallia Academy Cincinnati Indian Hill Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (1) Germantown Valley View Gnadenhutten Indian Valley Waynesville

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29. Waverly 27. Poland Seminary 25. Ottawa-Glandorf 22. Milton-Union 16. Hubbard 16. Wintersville Indian Creek 16. Galion 14. Wauseon 13.

DIVISION V

Kirtland (18) Orrville (3) Pemberville Eastwood West Jefferson Oak Harbor West Lafayette Ridgewood Sugarcreek Garaway Ironton Garrettsville Garfield (1) West Liberty-Salem

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 25. Minford 18. Rootstown 13.

DIVISION VI

Coldwater (19) Liberty Center New Middletown Springfield (1) Glouster Trimble (2) Anna Beverly Fort Frye Attica Seneca East

(tie) Minster Archbold Mechanicsburg

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mogadore 24. Chillicothe Southeastern 22. Lima Central Catholic 14, Frankfort Adena 16.Howard East Knox 15. Arcanum 13.

DIVISION VII

Maria Stein Marion Local McComb (2) Leipsic (1) Norwalk St. Paul (1) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) Hamler Patrick Henry Ft. Loramie Hamilton New Miami Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Others receiving 12 or more points: Toronto 15. New Bremen 13. Warren John F. Kennedy (1) 12.