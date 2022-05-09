COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll was released on Monday, and one Valley team cracked the top 10.

Canfield is ranked fourth in Division II, up one spot from a week ago. No other local baseball team ranked in the top 20.

The top 10 in all four divisions is as follows:

Division I

Archbishop Moeller Olentangy Mason Butler Walsh Jesuit Perrysburg Massillon Jackson Centerville New Albany Lancaster

Division II

Defiance CVCA Jackson Canfield Marlington Columbian Indian Valley Sheridan Badin Unioto

Division III

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Eastwood Liberty Union Zane Trace Margaretta Ottawa Hills Martins Ferry Centerburg Coldwater Portsmouth

Division IV