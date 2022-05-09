COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll was released on Monday, and one Valley team cracked the top 10.

Canfield is ranked fourth in Division II, up one spot from a week ago. No other local baseball team ranked in the top 20.

The top 10 in all four divisions is as follows:

Division I

  1. Archbishop Moeller
  2. Olentangy
  3. Mason
  4. Butler
  5. Walsh Jesuit
  6. Perrysburg
  7. Massillon Jackson
  8. Centerville
  9. New Albany
  10. Lancaster

Division II

  1. Defiance
  2. CVCA
  3. Jackson
  4. Canfield
  5. Marlington
  6. Columbian
  7. Indian Valley
  8. Sheridan
  9. Badin
  10. Unioto

Division III

  1. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
  2. Eastwood
  3. Liberty Union
  4. Zane Trace
  5. Margaretta
  6. Ottawa Hills
  7. Martins Ferry
  8. Centerburg
  9. Coldwater
  10. Portsmouth

Division IV

  1. Lucasville Valley
  2. Hopewell-Loudon
  3. Newark Catholic
  4. Lincolnview
  5. Hillsdale
  6. Berlin Hiland
  7. St. Henry
  8. Whiteoak
  9. Felicity-Franklin
  10. Toronto