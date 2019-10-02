One to Remember! Local college gets overtime win on new turf and play first night game in program history

The Grove City women played their first home night game in program history on the new turf at Don Lyle Field

GROVE CITY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Grove City Women’s soccer team played their first game on the new turf at Don Lyle Field Tuesday night getting a 2-1 win in overtime over Mount Union.

It was also the first night game in program history, the Wolverine women have played since 1992.

The Purple Raiders Brit McCauley opened the scoring just after the 8 minute mark in the first half to make it 1-0.

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to respond though, as Ruby Mattson leveled the score just after 13 minutes.

The game would stay tied until Michaela Burke scored the winner in overtime.

It is Grove City’s third straight win as the Wolverines improve to 4-4-2