One of the Valley’s most successful coaches stepping down

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Brian Clark is stepping down as head coach of the Sebring boys basketball team. Clark made the announement in a press release on Monday.

“In what has been a very difficult choice for me I have decided to step away from coaching basketball in Sebring,” says Brian Clark. “I am resigning in order to pursue opportunities in educational and athletic administration. I believe my enduring and evidenced success in the classroom and as a coach is a good indicator of what I can accomplish in the future but with a larger impact and vision.”

Brian Clark has won 203 games in 11 years at Sebring McKinley, including 21 wins in the OHSAA Tournament.

He won three consecutive league titles from 2003-05, and four straight District Championships from 2002-05. In 2004 his Trojans were Regional Champions and advanced to the State Final Four.

Clark became the first coach in school history to win 20 or more games in four consecutive seasons, and was named the OHSAA Division IV Coach of the Year in 2005.