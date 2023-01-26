YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State University men’s basketball team has been lighting up the scoreboard this season, averaging nearly 85 points per game. The Penguins are the highest scoring team in the Horizon League, and rank among the Top-5 for all Division I teams in the country.

“This is one of the best teams that we’ve had at this university,” says YSU head coach Jerrod Calhoun, “and one of the best starts since 1997.”

“When you say Youngstown, the first thing that comes to mind is they’re averaging 80 some points a game,” says Penguins senior guard Bryce McBride. “We got to go see what the hype is about.”

“It’s a fun style that we’re running. We’re athletic. We’re shooting threes. We’re dunking the ball. We share the basketball, and we’re right there in the hunt for a league title,” says Calhoun. “We need this city to get behind this team. They’ve been awesome all year long, and now I think it’s time to take it to another level.”

The YSU women been just as dominant. They’ve won six of their last seven and find themselves in a three-way tie for first place, with 10 games left before the conference tournament.

“To be tied for first halfway through, there isn’t a much better spot besides being alone in first,” says YSU head coach John Barnes. “I think our league is too good to get through unscathed. To be honest with you, there’s seven or eight teams that could win this league tournament.”

“I’ve seen this team all through the summer and beginning of the season. I don’t think we’ve scratched the surface as well as we can play,” says Penguins senior guard Dena Jarrells. “Going into the tournament and being able to play the way we can, I think that we are very capable of winning the tournament confidently, but also making a run into the NCAA tournament as well.”

The YSU women host Wright State on Thursday at 7 p.m., while the YSU men go back to work on Friday. They will host Oakland at 9 p.m. in a nationally televised contest on ESPN2.