HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After a back-and-forth battle, the Canfield girls’ basketball team edged rival Howland 52-51 Saturday afternoon.

“Really excited,” said Canfield senior Alyssa Dill. “We knew coming here would be really tough to win against Howland, especially at Howland. It’s always a crazy atmosphere here, so. They got us the first time, so we just wanted to prove to them that we could beat them and we’re the better team.”

The Cardinals and Tigers will share the All-American Conference title. The two teams finished conference play at 6-1, with both teams losing a game to each other.

Alyssa Dill paced the Cardinals with 18 points. Howland’s Kylie McCain lead all scorers with 19.

Canfield improves to 14-5 on the season, while Howland drops to 15-6.