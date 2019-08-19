One Minute with the First Rounder: Scrappers pitcher Daniel Espino talks about his first start with Mahoning Valley

Indians 2019 first round pick Daniel Espino talked with Sports Team 27 Sunday about his first start with the Scrappers

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Sports Team 27 caught up with Cleveland Indians 2019 first round pick and current Scrappers pitcher Daniel Espino on Sunday following his first start with the team on Saturday.

Watch the video above to hear from Espino.

He helped Mahoning Valley get the win over Batavia 11-2 at Eastwood Field.

Espino topped out at 98 mph on the radar gun and was consistently sitting in the mid-90’s.

He went 3 innings, allowed 3 hits, 2 earned runs with a walk and 3 K’s.

The 18-year-old didn’t allow a hit through his first two innings.

Espino had an up-and-down 3rd inning, allowing all of his hits and the walk in the frame. Two of the hits were broken bat singles.