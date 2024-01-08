COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first girls basketball state poll was released on Monday, and one valley team cracked the top 10.

West Branch is ranked No. 9 in Division, in a tie with Granville.

The complete poll for all four divisions is listed below.

DIVISION I

Pickerington Cent. Marysville Lewis Center Olentangy Cin. Princeton Cin. Mt. Notre Dame Strongsville Rocky River Magnificat Akr. Hoban Uniontown Lake Lyndhurst Brush

DIVISION II

Cin. Purcell Marian Akr. SVSM Proctorville Fairland Thornville Sheridan 9 Circleville Copley

(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour Marietta Chillicothe Unioto Granville

(tie) West Branch

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

Casstown Miami E. Ottawa-Glandorf Kettering Alter (2) Castalia Margaretta Portsmouth Apple Creek Waynedale Cin. Country Day Cols. Africentric Warrensville Hts. Waynesville

Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV