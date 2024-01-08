COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first girls basketball state poll was released on Monday, and one valley team cracked the top 10.
West Branch is ranked No. 9 in Division, in a tie with Granville.
The complete poll for all four divisions is listed below.
DIVISION I
- Pickerington Cent.
- Marysville
- Lewis Center Olentangy
- Cin. Princeton
- Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
- Strongsville
- Rocky River Magnificat
- Akr. Hoban
- Uniontown Lake
- Lyndhurst Brush
DIVISION II
- Cin. Purcell Marian
- Akr. SVSM
- Proctorville Fairland
- Thornville Sheridan 9
- Circleville
- Copley
(tie) Gates Mills Gilmour
- Marietta
- Chillicothe Unioto
- Granville
(tie) West Branch
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.
DIVISION III
- Casstown Miami E.
- Ottawa-Glandorf
- Kettering Alter (2)
- Castalia Margaretta
- Portsmouth
- Apple Creek Waynedale
- Cin. Country Day
- Cols. Africentric
- Warrensville Hts.
- Waynesville
Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.
DIVISION IV
- Ft. Loramie
- Berlin Hiland
- Convoy Crestview
- Loudonville
- Newark Cath.
- Maria Stein Marion Local
- New Madison Tri-Village
- Waterford
- Lakeside Danbury
- Richmond Hts.
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.