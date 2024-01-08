COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The first girls basketball state poll was released on Monday, and one valley team cracked the top 10.

West Branch is ranked No. 9 in Division, in a tie with Granville.

The complete poll for all four divisions is listed below.

DIVISION I

  1. Pickerington Cent.
  2. Marysville
  3. Lewis Center Olentangy
  4. Cin. Princeton
  5. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
  6. Strongsville
  7. Rocky River Magnificat
  8. Akr. Hoban
  9. Uniontown Lake
  10. Lyndhurst Brush

DIVISION II

  1. Cin. Purcell Marian
  2. Akr. SVSM
  3. Proctorville Fairland
  4. Thornville Sheridan 9
  5. Circleville
  6. Copley
    (tie) Gates Mills Gilmour
  7. Marietta
  8. Chillicothe Unioto
  9. Granville
    (tie) West Branch
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Bryan 13.

DIVISION III

  1. Casstown Miami E.
  2. Ottawa-Glandorf
  3. Kettering Alter (2)
  4. Castalia Margaretta
  5. Portsmouth
  6. Apple Creek Waynedale
  7. Cin. Country Day
  8. Cols. Africentric
  9. Warrensville Hts.
  10. Waynesville
    Others receiving 12 or more points: Doylestown Chippewa 14.

DIVISION IV

  1. Ft. Loramie
  2. Berlin Hiland
  3. Convoy Crestview
  4. Loudonville
  5. Newark Cath.
  6. Maria Stein Marion Local
  7. New Madison Tri-Village
  8. Waterford
  9. Lakeside Danbury
  10. Richmond Hts.
    Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. St. Henry 13. 11. Defiance Ayersville 13.