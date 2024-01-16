COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest girls high school basketball state poll was released on Monday, and one Valley team cracked the top 10.

West Branch is ranked No. 10 in Division II.

The complete poll for all four divisions is listed below.

DIVISION I

Lewis Center Olentangy Pickerington Cent. Marysville Cin. Mt. Notre Dame Cin. Princeton Rocky River Magnificat Strongsville Akr. Hoban Whitehouse Anthony Wayne Mason 12-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 16. Uniontown Lake 15. Springboro (1) 12.

DIVISION II

Cin. Purcell Marian Akr. SVSM Proctorville Fairland Thornville Sheridan Circleville Copley Chillicothe Unioto Gates Mills Gilmour Bryan West Branch

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 15. Granville 13.

DIVISION III

Casstown Miami E. Kettering Alter Ottawa-Glandorf Portsmouth Castalia Margaretta Waynesville Apple Creek Waynedale Cin. Country Day Cols. Africentric Delphos Jefferson

(tie) Mechanicsburg 13-1 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION IV

Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 104 Ft. Loramie (6) 13-2 103 Convoy Crestview 12-1 75

(tie) Newark Cath. 12-0 75

Loudonville 15-0 62 Maria Stein Marion Local 11-2 54 New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 45 Waterford 11-2 32 Defiance Ayersville 9-0 20 Lakeside Danbury 12-1 17

(tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1) 12-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12.