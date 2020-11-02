“One game at a time,” says Ursuline’s Kernan; Expectation is to compete with anyone

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Coach: Michael Kernan

2019-20 Record: 9-15 (3-3, SVC)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Cara McNally, Anissa Moorman, Rachel Fabry, and Jamie Nelson. Sophomore – Alayna Smith

…With 5 starters returning, the expectation is to compete with any team on the schedule. “Our goal will be to take one game at a time,” says coach Kernan. “We need to prepare for each game to the best of our ability, and expect to win each game we play. We expect to win the Steel Valley and win our District.”

In his second season on the sidelines, Kernan wants to see his team keep up the hard work. “We must continue to improve on the little things. Mature as a team. The quicker the team believes how good we actually are – the sooner our positive and consistent results will be.”

2019-20 SVC Standings

Mooney – 6-0 (14-10)

East – 3-3 (14-7)

Ursuline – 3-3 (9-15)

Chaney – 0-6 (3-19)

2020-21 Schedule

Ursuline

Nov. 24 – Bristol

Dec. 2 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 7 – Crestview

Dec. 10 – at LaBrae

Dec. 16 – at Fitch

Dec. 19 – Boardman

Dec. 21 – at Howland

Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament (Salem)

Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament (Western Reserve)

Jan. 6 – Harding

Jan. 9 – Mooney

Jan. 11 – Badger

Jan. 13 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 16 – East

Jan. 18 – Akron East

Jan. 20 – at Chaney

Jan. 23 – at Struthers

Feb. 3 – at East

Feb. 6 – Chaney

Feb. 8 – Fitch

Feb. 13 – Canton Central Catholic