“One game at a time,” says Ursuline’s Kernan; Expectation is to compete with anyone

Ursuline Fighting Irish
Coach: Michael Kernan
2019-20 Record: 9-15 (3-3, SVC)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Cara McNally, Anissa Moorman, Rachel Fabry, and Jamie Nelson. Sophomore – Alayna Smith
…With 5 starters returning, the expectation is to compete with any team on the schedule. “Our goal will be to take one game at a time,” says coach Kernan. “We need to prepare for each game to the best of our ability, and expect to win each game we play. We expect to win the Steel Valley and win our District.”
In his second season on the sidelines, Kernan wants to see his team keep up the hard work. “We must continue to improve on the little things. Mature as a team. The quicker the team believes how good we actually are – the sooner our positive and consistent results will be.”
2019-20 SVC Standings
Mooney – 6-0 (14-10)
East – 3-3 (14-7)
Ursuline – 3-3 (9-15)
Chaney – 0-6 (3-19)
2020-21 Schedule
Ursuline
Nov. 24 – Bristol
Dec. 2 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 7 – Crestview
Dec. 10 – at LaBrae
Dec. 16 – at Fitch
Dec. 19 – Boardman
Dec. 21 – at Howland
Dec. 28 – at South Range Tournament (Salem)
Dec. 29 – at South Range Tournament (Western Reserve)
Jan. 6 – Harding
Jan. 9 – Mooney
Jan. 11 – Badger
Jan. 13 – at Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 16 – East
Jan. 18 – Akron East
Jan. 20 – at Chaney
Jan. 23 – at Struthers
Feb. 3 – at East
Feb. 6 – Chaney
Feb. 8 – Fitch
Feb. 13 – Canton Central Catholic