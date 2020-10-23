‘One game at a time’: Mineral Ridge confident after big win in tournament opener

The Rams (20-2) advance to play Ashtabula St. John next Wednesday at 6 p.m. back at Mineral Ridge High School

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team kicked off their tournament run with a 3-0 win over Lowellville Thursday in a Division IV Sectional matchup at Mineral Ridge High School.

The Rams dominated with a straight-sets victory, 25-6, 25-10, 25-8.

Katelyn Lesko led the charge with 12 kills, 7 digs and 3 aces. Danielle Aulet also turned in a solid game with 26 Assists, 7 aces and 5 kills, while Jersey Tucker recorded 10 digs, 5 kills and 2 aces, and Morgan Sigley 9 kills, 8 digs and 1 block.

“It’s a big uplift for the next seed, it’s really going to put us up there,” said Jersey Tucker, Mineral Ridge senior. “We’re just ready to play. We’re taking it one game at a time and hopefully we come out on top and win districts.”

With the win, Mineral Ridge (20-2) advances to play Ashtabula St. John next Wednesday at 6 p.m. back at Mineral Ridge High School.

“We’re playing pretty solid,” said Ron Lesko, Mineral Ridge head coach. “We had a really quality win last week against Lakeview. There’s always some things that we can improve on but right now we’re actually playing pretty well.”