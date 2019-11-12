Once again, Grove City meets Sharon in D10 Final

Sharon defeated Grove City earlier in the year
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – A year ago, Sharon topped Grove City – 23-6 – in the District 10 Class AAA Championship game. This year, they’re both back. Sharon is making their 5th straight title game appearance in a row. Grove City is playing in their 4th consecutive championship tilt. The Tigers are seeking their 13th District 10 championship while Grove City is after their 2nd in the past 3 years.
2019 District 10 Class AAA Football Championship
Saturday, November 16 at Slippery Rock University (7 pm)
Grove City (9-2) vs. Sharon (8-3)
Last Five Meetings
Oct. 4, 2019 – Sharon, 30-23
Nov. 16, 2018 – Sharon, 23-6 (D10 Final)
Oct. 5, 2018 – Grove City, 42-9
Oct. 9, 2015 – Sharon, 35-6
Oct. 3, 2014 – Sharon, 36-14
Last Meeting: Lane Voytik threw for 4 TDs and 385 yards in Sharon’s 30-23 win in week 6 over Grove City. Trey Jones and Ty Eilam combined for 15 catches and 235 receiving yards (3 TDs).
District 10 Championship Appearances
Sharon – 12 (2018, 2017, 2010, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1995, 1994, 1992, 1990, 1985)
Grove City – 3 (2017, 2011, 2004)
District 10 Championships
Sharon – 23 (2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2010, 2009, 2002, 2001, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997, 1995, 1994, 1993, 1992, 1991, 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985)
Grove City – 10 (2019, 2018, 2017, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2004, 1997, 1995, 1987)
Recent District 10 Class AAA Championship results
2018 – Sharon 23 Grove City 6
2017 – Sharon 21 Mercyhurst Prep 14
2016 – Hickory 45 Sharon 13
2015 – Cathedral Prep 42 Conneaut 21
2014 – Conneaut 14 Cathedral Prep 7
2013 – Cathedral Prep 63 General McLane 21
2012 – Cathedral Prep 48 General McLane 14
2011 – Grove City 33 Cathedral Prep 0
2019 Results
Grove City Eagles
Eagles 34 Hickory 13
Eagles 28 Mercyhurst Prep 17
Eagles 38 Meadville 33
Eagles 46 Conneaut 14
Sharon 30 Eagles 23
Hickory 21 Eagles 19
Eagles 31 Slippery Rock 16
Eagles 36 Brashear 0
Eagles 49 Corry 14
Eagles 35 Greenville 10
Eagles 16 Fort LeBoeuf 3
Sharon Tigers
Tigers 24 Harbor Creek 14
Tigers 48 Girard 14
Tigers 40 Fort LeBoeuf 28
University Prep 21 Tigers 3
Tigers 30 Grove City 23
Tigers 43 Conneaut 24
Tigers 47 Sharpsville 0
Tigers 14 Slippery Rock 0
Tigers 42 Fairview 0
Hickory 28 Tigers 21
Wilmington 26 Tigers 14
Winner will play either Bedford or Bald Eagle the following week