On to the Next One! Warren JFK grad moving on in FedExCup Playoffs after strong showing at The Northern Trust

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak had one of the low rounds of the day Sunday in the final round of The Northern Trust and has moved on to the next round of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Kokrak shot a 5-under, 66 on Sunday which was good for 10-under for the tournament in a tie for 12th.

The former Eagle jumped 10 spots in the FedExCup standings from 42nd to 32nd.

The top 70 in FedExCup points move on to the BMW Championship next week.

The 34-year-old posted 6 birdies on the day, 4 of which came on the back-nine.

Kokrak posted an under par score in each of the four rounds of The Northern Trust.

Patrick Reed won The Northern Trust shooting 16-under.