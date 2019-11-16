On to the college ranks: Brookfield’s Connor Stevens signs with YSU Golf

Brookfield's Connor Stevens has signed his National Letter of Intent to play college golf at YSU.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield’s Connor Stevens has signed his National Letter of Intent to play college golf at Youngstown State University.

Stevens is a four-time All-American Conference Golfer of the Year. He was named First-Team All Ohio each of his final three seasons, and also competed at state in the final three years of his high school career.

He was the state runner-up in 2018, and finished in fourth place this season. Also on his high school resume, Stevens has a pair of OHSAA Division III Boys District Tournament medals, and he also won four Sectional titles.

In July of 2018, Stevens finished third at the American Junior Golf Association New Era Junior Championship.