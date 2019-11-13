On to the A10: West Middlesex standout Makennah White signs with UMass

West Middlesex Senior Makennah White has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at the University of Massachusetts.

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex Senior Makennah White has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at the University of Massachusetts in the A10.



The first Division I basketball recruit in West Middlesex program history, White had more than 20 D-I offers.

Last season, White averaged more than 21 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Big Reds. She ranks second on the West Middlesex all-time scoring list.

In 2018-19 season, White helped lead the Big Reds to 26 wins and the program’s first appearance in the state championship game.

White chose UMASS over Duquesne and Eastern Michigan.