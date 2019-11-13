Breaking News
On to the A10: West Middlesex standout Makennah White signs with UMass

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – West Middlesex Senior Makennah White has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at the University of Massachusetts in the A10.

The first Division I basketball recruit in West Middlesex program history, White had more than 20 D-I offers.

Last season, White averaged more than 21 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Big Reds. She ranks second on the West Middlesex all-time scoring list.

In 2018-19 season, White helped lead the Big Reds to 26 wins and the program’s first appearance in the state championship game.

White chose UMASS over Duquesne and Eastern Michigan.

