On to Regionals! South Range boys shut out Badger for District Title

The Raiders advance to play Kirtland next Wednesday in the Regional Semifinals

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range boys soccer team is heading back to Regionals.

The Raiders defeated Badger, 3-0 Saturday in a Division III District Final at Badger High School.



Junior Camden Thomas scored twice for the Raiders, while Luke McConnell also found the back of the net in the win.

South Range advances to play Kirtland next Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Regional Semifinals. The site is yet to be determined.

The 4th-seeded Raiders are coming off a thrilling overtime win over top-seeded Crestview Tuesday, where Camden Thomas’ header sent them to the District Finals.

South Range is coming off a trip to the State Semifinals a year ago.