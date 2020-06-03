On This Day: Champion coaches reflect on softball & baseball teams that made history three years ago

On June 3rd 2017, the Golden Flashes became the first public school in Ohio to win both the state softball and baseball championships in the same year

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Three years ago Wednesday, the Champion softball and baseball teams made history with two State Championships in the same day.

On June 3rd, 2017, the Golden Flashes completed the improbable sweep of the Division III state championships. It started in Columbus, where the boys won their first State Title in program history in a 1-0 victory over the undefeated and defending State Champion Hiland.

“We were the underdog,” said Rick Yauger, Champion baseball coach. “We just started putting that out there but these kids believed. That really was kind of our rallying cry, ‘hey why not us, why can’t we go win this?”‘

Yauger’s team raised the trophy then made the trip up Interstate 71 to watch the girls in Akron. It was quite a day for the Turner siblings, as Megan watched older brother Michael in Columbus before playing in her own championship game.

“We heard that they had won and I think it was kind of a relief off [Megan’s] shoulders,” said Cheryl Weaver, Champion softball coach. “But that made her more determined and the rest of the girls, they’re like, ‘If the boys can do it, we can do it.'”

The softball team was led by senior pitcher McKenzie Zigmont that year. She allowed just one run in the Championship game against Wheelersburg, a team that won the State Title the year before.

“We wanted Wheelersburg bad,” recalls Weaver. “I remember their excitement and them being so determined and plus that was when we had Allison Smith coming in as a freshman along with Abbi Grace and that strong class.”

Weaver’s team won the program’s 7th State Championship that year and followed suit with two more the past two years. Coach Yauger said it was something special to finally win one on the boys’ side.

“We’ve got a long way to go, of course, to catch up because Cheryl has established quite a program,” said Yauger. “But we’re trying and the boys took great pride in being able to do that. It’s a fraternity that they’re in and they’re part of something with Champion High School and state history really, it’s only been done one other time.”

“Yeah, it just doesn’t happen,” said Weaver. “So it’s hard to put that into words but it was just an exciting time and the Champion [community] just ate it up.”