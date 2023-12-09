McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – On this day in 2016, Former McDonald star and current West Liberty junior Zach Rasile hit a record 11 3-pointers in a 123-45 win over Columbiana.

View a throwback on the McDonald basketball star’s record-day 7 years ago above.

The then-freshman Rasile would go on to hit the 11 3-pointer mark five times during his career, according to the OHSAA.

During his time as a Blue Devil, Rasile set the state record for 3’s in a single season with 140 and career with 485.

Through 8 games this season for West Liberty, Rasile is averaging 12.6 points per game and ha continue to be lethal from beyond the arc, shooting 16-42 from 3-point range.