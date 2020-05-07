On the Wright path: Wellsville state champion ready for the Big Ten

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Justin Wright is the reigning Division III State Champion in both the long jump and the 100-meter dash. The opportunity to defend those titles, however, along with adding three more gold medals and breaking his own school records, was lost this spring with the outbreak of COVID-19.

“When you put it like that it’s definitely tough,” the Wellsville senior said. “The way I look at this year, in the grand scheme of things, I think even through districts and regionals, I had already taken a lot of those records in the 100 and 200. I think I would have been almost competing with myself in terms of records this year. So the fact that I still have those records is good to know. I think it’s going to help other athletes coming up, give them something to look forward to, something to motivate them, just like the records prior did for me.”

Wright’s main goal this spring was to break the Division III state record in the 100-meter dash, a record set by Warren JFK grad and Olympic hopeful Chad Zallow… and he was really close.

“I was definitely thinking it was coming. I was waiting for it and waiting for it. Last year at the regional preliminaries I ran a 10:57, and his time is a 10:55, so it was right there. I was really hoping for it my senior year. I was working hard for it,” he said.

Instead, Wright will focus on college. He’s accepted a scholarship at the University of Iowa, becoming the first Wellsville athlete in three decades to compete in the Big Ten.

“Oh, I know as soon as I got there I’m going to be the underdog. I’m always going to be for a while. There are some bad dudes in the Big Ten. The Big Ten is no joke and that’s really another reason why I wanted to go to Iowa. The conference is going to be the best competition. All around it’s just going to make me the best athlete I can. It’s going to push me to be the best I can with all these great people around me, with all these great competitors. There’s no slacking. If you slack, you’re going to be left behind in the dust,” Wright said.