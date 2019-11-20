On the brink of history: Springfield eyes first football regional title

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s shaping up to be a historic run for Springfield Football. The Tigers held on for a thrilling one-point win over previously unbeaten Trimble last Friday night. The victory earned them a spot in the Regional Finals for the first time since the 2000 season.

It was crazy,” Senior Evan Ohlin said. “We were all excited. Hugging each other. There was no feeling like it. It was amazing.”

“None of us have ever been in this position before. So, we’re all looking forward to it,” added fellow Senior David Duvall.

Head Coach Sean Guerriero was thrilled to still be playing at this stage of the postseason. “It was just great to see the kids succeed,” Guerriero said. “What an exciting moment for our team. To be able to move on to another round, and be fortunate to play in week thirteen.”

Standing in Springfield’s way of a trip to the Division Six state final-four is perennial state power Mogadore. The Wildcats have won three state championships in the program’s storied history.

“It’s a big task, but I think we can do it,” admitted Duvall. “They have good players. We have good players too. So, it’s gonna be a good game.”

“I think, by far, this will be the most complete team that we end up playing, with a solid defense, and an offense that’s explosive,” Guerriero explained. So, for us, we’re gonna have to play a mistake-free game for us to have a chance to win.”

A Springfield win on Friday night means there will be practice for the Tigers on Thanksgiving Day.

“Only the elite teams practice on Thanksgiving. So, that’s our goal,” Ohlin said.

“We talk about it all the time. It’s crazy. It sends a chill down your spine. We’ve just gotta do our job, have fun, and see what happens,” added Duvall.

Springfield enters week thirteen with an undefeated 12-0 record.

“Everybody talks about playing in the Turkey Bowl, but nobody around here has practiced on Thanksgiving,” Guerriero said with a smile. “It will be a unique thing for our kids. You talk about making history, but, those are things that they’ll be able to carry around for a lifetime.”

Springfield and Mogadore will kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m. at South Range High School.