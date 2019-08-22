On solid ground: New turf installed on Canfield’s Bob Dove Field

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - Springfield rolled past Columbiana 10-1 in girls' high school soccer action on Wednesday night.

Kylee Kosek led the Tigers with four goals and two assists. Grace Venturella added three goals and an assist.

Macy Centofanti added a goal and an assist, while Kylie Medvec added two assists for Springfield in the win.

Kaila LaMorticella and Anjelina Booksing chipped in with one goal apiece for the Tigers.

Goalkeeper Rebecca Catlos finished with one save for Springfield.

Columbiana's Adrianna Goehring scored a goal in the loss for the Clippers.

Autumn Chuey had 12 saves in the setback.

With the win, Springfield improves to 2-0 on the season.