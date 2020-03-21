On His Way Out? Youngstown State sophomore enters NCAA transfer portal

Youngstown State sophomore Jelani Simmons went to Twitter Saturday to announce he was entering the NCAA transfer portal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State men’s basketball sophomore guard Jelani Simmons has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to his Twitter account.

Simmons played in all 33 games for the Penguins this past season with 10 starts.

He averaged 5.4 points per game with 2.2. rebounds.

Simmons scored in double-figures five times this past season and posted a career-high 23 points on February 8th against Cleveland State.

In high school, he was named a Division II All-Ohio First-Team after averaging 20 points per game at Beechcroft High School.