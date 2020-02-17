On His Way Out? Cavaliers, Beilein could be parting ways

John Beilein could be out as Cavaliers head coach as soon as this week according to national reports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple national reports from the NBA All-Star game say that the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein have discussed parting ways, possibility as soon as during the All-Star break.

Reporting with @WindhorstESPN: Cavaliers and John Beilein have discussed possibility of him stepping down as coach during the NBA All-Star Break. No decision’s been reached. After signing 5-year deal to leave Michigan, Beilein’s struggled w/ transition to NBA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 17, 2020

Beilein left the University of Michigan over the summer to become the new Cavs head coach, signing a five-year deal last May.

DEVELOPING – John Beilein is not expected to remain the Cavaliers head coach beyond this season, sources tell @TheAthletic.



Details from @ShamsCharania, @kelseyyrusso & @ByJasonLloyd ⤵️ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) February 17, 2020

Cleveland is 14-40, the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the league.

The 67-year-old made the NCAA tournament in his last four seasons at Michigan, including a Final Four appearance in 2017-18.