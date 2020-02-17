On His Way Out? Cavaliers, Beilein could be parting ways

Sports

John Beilein could be out as Cavaliers head coach as soon as this week according to national reports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple national reports from the NBA All-Star game say that the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein have discussed parting ways, possibility as soon as during the All-Star break.

Beilein left the University of Michigan over the summer to become the new Cavs head coach, signing a five-year deal last May.

Cleveland is 14-40, the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst in the league.

The 67-year-old made the NCAA tournament in his last four seasons at Michigan, including a Final Four appearance in 2017-18.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS