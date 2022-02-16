YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney handled Hubbard 44-32 in the Division II girls basketball Sectional Semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals outscored the Eagles 26-7 in the first half.

Maria Fire led the way for the Cardinals with 11 points, while Alaina Scavina added 10 points in the win. Angelina Rotunno chipped in with 8 points for the Cardinals.

Mary Frangos led Hubbard with 8 points. Liv Reese and Gabi Jones tallied 7 points apiece in the setback.

The Cardinals, who improves to 13-9, advance to meet Poland in the Division II Sectional Final on Saturday at 1 p.m.