STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lakeview girls basketball team defeated Avonworth 34-27 Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state tournament to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Watch the video above to hear from the Lady Sailors after the win.

“I’m really impressed by how they stepped it up, how they communicated,” said Lakeview head coach Gary Burke. “They did all the little things right. They did everything that you need to do that the other team isn’t willing to do to move on in a state-caliber type game. So, as far as I’m concerned, I’m on cloud nine. The girls are really happy and we’re looking forward to the next opportunity.”

Senior Reese Gadsby led all scorers with 15.

“I’ve never experienced a state playoff game and to go to the next round and be in the Sweet 16, it’s just amazing,” Gadsby said. “My teammates feel the same way. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

With the win, Lakeview improves to 22-4 on the season.

Lakeview will play North Catholic in the PIAA Class 3A state quarterfinals.