Olson leads YSU women to big win over Wagner; Penguins back to .500

With the win, the Penguins improve to 3-3 as they begin a three-game road trip on December 3rd.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team defeated Wagner, 64-42 Saturday in a non-conference battle at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins raced off to an early start and quickly built a double-digit lead over the Seahawks. YSU was dealt several blows early this season with injuries to Mary Dunn and Emma VanZanten, who are both out indefinitely.

Still, the Penguins stepped up Saturday and shook off a 91-62 road loss to Akron last Wednesday.

Junior Chelsea Olson led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. YSU made 11 three-pointers on the night and held Wagner to just 22.4 percent shooting.

With the win, YSU improves to 3-3 on the season. Up next, the Penguins start a three-game road trip at Eastern Kentucky on December 3rd.