Old coach returns to Memorial; seeking better results

Since 2013, Red Devils have compiled a record of 15-45

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar face takes over at Memorial in coach Mikey Sikora. During his first stint as the head coach (2010-13), Sikora’s team finished with 3 winning seasons which included a playoff appearance in 2010 (def. Martins Ferry, 7-0, in Regional Quarterfinals). Campbell Memorial returns a slew of underclassmen who were called into duty last year. Despite allowing five teams to top the 40-point plateau in as many weeks – the Red Devils fought hard until the end by missing out on their first win in week 10 by four points to Newton Falls (6-2). Sikora will attempt for better results in year #1 of his second stint at the helm of the Memorial football program. He’ll rely on players such as Christian Stores, James Shaffer, Malachi Bannarn, Devon Rushton, Adam Rusnak, Antoni Galouzis, Jared Armeni, and Jacob Armeni to lead the team into 2019.

Campbell Memorial Red Devils

Head Coach: Mikey Sikora, 1st year at Memorial during 2nd stint (26-16, 4 years)

2018 record (AAC Blue): 0-10 (0-6), 7th place

Five Key Points

1.Memorial has suffered through their second worst six-year run in school history. From 1973-78, Red Devils lost 49 games (8-48). From 2003-08, Memorial lost 45 games (13-45). Tying that mark, is the current stretch from 2013 to 18 (15-45)

2.With Girard’s move to the Northeast 8, the influx of Crestview and Edgewood into the Blue Tier will be challenging as well.

3.In the last 30 years, Memorial has failed to average 10-points or more in a single season three times (2018: 6.8; 2000: 8.5; 1997: 7.6).

4.Red Devils have lost their last 9 home games. Last win came on August 25, 2017 – def. Valley Christian (13-7)

5.Memorial has lost their last 35 games when their opponents score 20-or more





Offense

Returning Starters: 5

Scoring Offense: 6.8 (52nd in Area)

Rushing Offense: 43.0

Passing Offense: 48.4

Total Offense: 91.4

…The offense lost traction, a year ago, falling from a unit which averaged 224.2 yards of offense in 2017 to an attack which averaged 43 yards of rushing and 48.4 yards of passing for a total of 91.4. Part of the problem was the Red Devils did not feature a single runner who went over 100-yards rushing for the season. In their previous season (2017), Memorial had 5 backs (QB/RB) who rushed for over 100-yards.

It was the youth movement last fall as four underclassmen threw four passes or more including their three tossing 24-passes (or more) and throwing for at least 82-yards. Kayvon Moore, then-freshman, led the team in passing (200 yards, 43.3%) and rushing (99 yards, 1 TD). Christian Stores, a junior, threw for 178 yards and also ran for 39. Both are competing this summer for the chance to lead the Red Devils’ offense into action in week one. Junior James Shaffer caught 11 passes for 101 yards. His classmate Malachi Bannarn took team-high honors with 23 yards per catch (6 catches for 138 yards). The graduation of Raysean Hicks (81 rushing yards, 3 catches) and Bra’lyn Liggens (76 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards) will not help matters.

However, the return of senior lineman Adam Rusnak will help. “The line is working on understanding new terminology,” says coach Sikora. “They’re working very hard to improve each day.”





Defense

Returning Starters: 5

Scoring Defense: 37.9 (52nd in Area)

…The defense allowed 283 points to be scored upon from week 3 to week 7 (56.6 average). In the other 5 games, they permitted just 18.6 points per game. Last year’s unit featured three under classmen who garnered Second-Team All-AAC honors. Senior linebacker Jared Armeni (25 tackles), senior defensive lineman Jacob Armeni (15 1/2 tackles) and junior defensive back James Shaffer (20 tackles) all received the prestigious honor in 2018.

However, the Red Devils are missing graduated defensive end Raysean Hicks – who was a First-Team selection last year after accumulating 5 tackles for a loss (21 tackles total) last year.

Coach Sikora states, “They’re understanding a new defensive system. We need to eliminate mental mistakes. Being able to communicate and make the proper pre-snap adjustments (will benefit us). We need to be relentless in our pursuit of the ball carriers and we’ve got to tackle.” The defense saw their scoring defense increase from 29.5 in 2017 to 37.9 in 2018 (an increase of 12.4 points).

Schedule

Aug. 30 – Valley Christian

Sept. 6 – at Bexley

Sept. 13 – East Palestine

Sept. 20 – LaBrae

Sept. 27 – at Liberty

Oct. 4 – Warren JFK

Oct. 11 – at Crestview

Oct. 18 – at Champion

Oct. 25 – Brookfield