YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their awards for the 2022 volleyball season. View results below for Valley representatives:
2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division I
- Third Team: Jocelyn Jourdan, Austintown Fitch
2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division 2
- Second Team: Lauren Pallone, Girard
- Third Team: Kyia White, East Liverpool
- Honorable Mention: Courtney Clark, Howland
2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division 3
- First Team: Grace Auer, Crestview
- Second Team: Abby Emch, Crestview
- Second Team: Tara Lytle, Lakeview
2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division 4
- Second Team: Presley Stokes, Wellsville
- Honorable Mention: Alana Amato, Wellsville