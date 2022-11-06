YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their awards for the 2022 volleyball season. View results below for Valley representatives:

2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division I

2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division 2

  • Second Team: Lauren Pallone, Girard
  • Third Team: Kyia White, East Liverpool
  • Honorable Mention: Courtney Clark, Howland

2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division 3

2022 OHSVCA ALL OHIO Division 4

  • Second Team: Presley Stokes, Wellsville
  • Honorable Mention: Alana Amato, Wellsville