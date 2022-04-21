COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association officially announced the sites for the upcoming 2022 track and field and lacrosse state championships.

The track and field state tournament will return to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University June 3-4, while the lacrosse state championships will move to Historic Crew Stadium on June 4.

“We are very excited for our track and field and lacrosse state tournaments to be held at these two fantastic facilities,” said Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director. “We appreciate the support and cooperation of the folks at Ohio State and the Crew so that our student-athletes and communities can have a great tournament experience to end their season.”

Previously, the OHSAA announced the locations for the spring state tournaments of boys tennis at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, softball at Firestone Stadium in Akron, and baseball at Canal Park in Akron.



2022 OHSAA Spring State Tournaments

Boys Tennis – May 27-28 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Softball – June 2-4 at Firestone Stadium, Akron

Track and Field – June 3-4 at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus

Lacrosse – June 4 at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Baseball – June 9-11 at Canal Park, Akron